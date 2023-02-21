Focus Entertainment and Mundfish have released an explosive launch trailer Of Atomic Heart to celebrate its debut on Xbox Series X|S, One, PS5, PS4, PC and in the Microsoft Game Pass catalog.

The movie, which you can view in the player below, offers a mix of cinematic sequences and adrenaline-pumping gameplay sequences where the protagonist slices robotic enemies with firearms, melee and supernatural powers.

If you haven’t already done so, we suggest you read our review of Atomic Heart, in which Lorenzo “Kobe” Fazio states:

“Atomic Heart is in all respects a good, but imperfect debut title. It lays the narrative foundations for a credible and very interesting game world, but it conveys a very confused, incomplete plot, driven by continuous explanations. It architects a gameplay Derivative, sure, but functional in its own right, only to be watered down in needlessly adrenaline-pumping, overpowering combat.It introduces a system of supernatural powers along the lines of BioShock, but then renders them underperforming when it counts most.It flaunts a compelling art direction and department respectable graph, but suffers from continuous drops in frame-rate and shows the side to bugs and crashes. We are not facing a perfect FPS in short. And yet, there is character, there is at least an overview intriguing that can only attract fans of science fiction, dystopias, games similar to the aforementioned Bioshock, which remains an unattainable model for Mundfish kids.The best way to enjoy At omic Heart, ultimately, is to do it without expecting great things. Because between one stumble and another, it will surely surprise you thanks to the large map that you will want to explore far and wide in search of side quests and upgrades; to the arsenal certainly not original but enjoyable; to an emergent narrative that paints the boundaries of a truly intriguing imaginary world. It could have been much better, no doubt, but we are certainly dealing with a good game with some flaws that you will have to deal with.”