Max Verstappen presented on social networks the helmet that will distinguish him in the 2023 season, the second consecutive that sees him start in the role of reigning champion. The Dutch driver has chosen the colors of his country’s flag and at the bottom of the chin stands out the new partner EA Sports who has decided to link up with the champion born in 1997.

Below is the video through which the Red Bull driver described how he decided to make the helmet designed by the German company Schuberta helmet defined by Verstappen “old school” without glitter elements.

New season, new helmet 🔥 For this year’s helmet I wanted to go back to the roots a bit more, with a more old-school design. Looking forward to racing with this one 👌 Mini helmets are now available for pre-order on https://t.co/46lRXQtA7q 🔗 https://t.co/6Qz7ARmfid pic.twitter.com/YhadVuC5lE — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) February 21, 2023

On the back of the helmet obviously Max Verstappen added the second star relating to the world title won in 2021 and defended in 2022. “I hope to add more, but for now obviously I’m happy like this”her words.