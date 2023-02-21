Atomic Heart debuted in first position on Steam, surpassing the hit Hogwarts Legacy and placing itself above even the indestructible Counter-Strike: Global Offensive for revenues. Additionally, Mundfish’s game is receiving a ton of positive reviews, currently 88% of nearly 1,500.

Why is PC gamers enjoying it so much? The reasons are different. The most cited concerns theoptimization. Atomic Heart turns out to be very smooth and free of the stuttering that has plagued many of the recent launches on the platform.

Apart from that, many have also praised the game itself and its particular scenario, which is very popular for its diversity compared to the standard video game settings. Others cited the soundtrack by Mick Gordon, a composer recently at the center of a controversy with Bethesda over the Doom Eternal soundtrack.

There is also some controversy with the video game pressguilty of having judged Atomic Heart too harshly and of having attributed to it defects that in other games are passed without problems and not considered for the overall judgments.

The bottom line is that if it continues at this rate, Atomic Heart could become a great successat least on PC (although we imagine that console users are also enjoying it).

Note that on SteamDB a peak of 30,814 contemporary players is marked, reached at the very moment we are writing this news. Not bad considering it’s a single player game.