“There is a certain absurdity in the idea that Russia was under some form of military threat from Ukraine or someone else.” Thus the national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, in Warsaw together with Joe Biden, comments on the words spoken by Vladimir Putin.

“And this is something that President Biden has underlined on other occasions and to which he will refer directly in tonight’s speech”, he added, referring to Biden’s long-awaited speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, while reiterating that it will not be “a reply to Putin’s speech, but a rebuttal of an argument that Russia has been repeating for some time”.

Biden will offer “an affirmation of values” rather than a reply to Putin’s speech, said Sullivan, who specified: “We do not consider the speech as a sort of head-to-head, it is not an oratory challenge with anyone”.

“The president’s speech will have a broader scope – he added – we have chosen this moment, this date not because President Putin was speaking today”.