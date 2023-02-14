First official Valentine’s Day for the Totti-Noemi couple. The two are on their way to a still mysterious destination but, considering they’re on the train, it shouldn’t be too far from Rome. In any case, the couple left today and Noemi published a story on the train, tagging Totti, in which he immortalized a table on a train with fruit juice and dried fruit. The caption reads: “Happy Valentine’s Day everyone”. For them, as a couple in all respects, it will be special.

The location is top secret, but they won’t go abroad. Before her, the flower designer had shared the gift of her daughter: “I love you so much mom”, she reads in her note that her little girl wrote to her.

Also for Chanel this year Valentine’s Day will be a special celebration. The daughter of Totti and Ilary has published a bunch of red roses, sent by an admirer whose name she has not revealed. Her mother instead published the sweet thought of Isabel, the youngest of the three Totti brothers. No trace (at least on social media) of Bastian, who was recently in Rome and met the showgirl’s friends and family.