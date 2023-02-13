Deportivo Cali scratched a point National in Medellín on date 4 of the League. Andrés Arroyo’s goal, in the second half, sealed the 1-1 scoreline, after the great goal signed by Dorlan Pabón in the initial stage. Harlen’ Chipi Chipi‘ Castillo was the great figure of his team, stopping several balls, including a penalty.

At 8 minutes, Aldair Gutierrez he put in a cross for José Caldera, who headed in the face of the passivity of the defense. The ball passed very close to the goalkeeper’s right vertical, in a clear warning for ‘Chipi Chipi’ Castillo.

Around 13′, Dorlan Pabón put a pass between the lines for Jarlan Barrera, who appeared from the right sector and assisted Yerson Candelo, who finished off across the ball and luckily for Kevin Dawson, the ball went to one side.

Antioquia goal

After a series of errors by Cali, Nacional took advantage of the 1-0 lead. bad delivery of Raphael Bustamante and in a failed attempt by Mantilla to control, the ball ended up in the power of dorlan pabon after the light touch of Nelson Palacio. The midfielder punished with a bombshell from his right leg, which he installed from the entire angle.

Before going to rest, Jarlan Barrera warned Dawson with a free kick. Good charge that almost drives Atanasio Girardot crazy. Everyone, including Paulo Autuori, shouted a goal that was not.

In 5 minutes of the second half, Andrés Arroyo equalized things in Medellín. The play originated from a mistake by Palacio at the start, a ball from Bustamente for Kevin Velasco and a subsequent center from Gutiérrez. Arroyo got rid of Cristian Zapata’s mark and pushed it to the bottom.

National, with 10

Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

Nacional was left with ten players after the expulsion of Candelo and from there began to swim against the current. The 79th minute was passing when he gave himself a hand in the area. Caldera’s kick destined for a goal that Jader Barbosa deflected. VAR review and the referee awarded a penalty.

Kevin Velasco took charge and Harlen Castillo made an impressive save to keep it 1-1. The game got heated around the auction and Jhon Vásquez ended up sent off after attacking Pabón. However, not everything was written.

To add more drama to the green tie, Luis Matorel sanctioned a penalty in favor of Cali, after an alleged slap from Zapata on Germán Mera’s face. The referee was called by the VAR and reversed his decision.

In the end, Nacional saved a point at home and entered the eight in the Betplay I-2023 League, reaching 5 points. Cali did the same and climbed; he is now sixteenth with 2 points from two games.

FOOTBALL REDACTION

More sports news