This Saturday, October 14 at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium, National Athletic receives the Independent of Medellin for their duel on Matchday 17, of the 2023 Finalization Tournament, of the Betplay Dimayor League from Colombia.
In their last commitment, the purslane They were defeated 2-1 by Magdalena Unionafter so many Ricardo Marquez and Gustavo Torreswith Felipe Aguirre discounting In any case, they remain among the eight best, being fourth in the table with 27 units.
On the other hand, The Red of the Mountain defeated 2-0 Atlético Huila in it Atanasio Girardot with notes of Luciano Pons and Edwin Cetre. He DIM He is third in the classification with 29 points.
When? Saturday, October 14
Place: Medellin Colombia
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
Schedule: 5:10 p.m. (Mexico), 6:10 p.m. (Colombia)
Channel: Win Sports+
streaming: Win Sports+
Despite being very close to the Quadrangular Semifinals, National Athletic surprised by dismissing the Brazilian William Amaralstaying in place Jhon Jairo Bodmer. Already after 48 hours of being fired, the strategist spoke about his departure, after a positive harvest having directed 22 matches, of which he won 13, lost six and only lost three.
In a post on his Instagram, the South American dedicated some short but heartfelt words to the fans and institution after his farewell: “I want to thank each and every one of you for every moment we live in this great club. We had great triumphs and painful defeats, but above all, many fantastic and magical moments. Thank you very much for being part of my path”.
During his time, two things were especially attributed to him. The first is the unattractive football his team had in recent months. The second is the little value shown in important games. In the classics before Cali America, Independent Medellin and Millionaires, the purslane team looked lackluster, despite having two victories against the scarlet team. Finally, the worst defeat was in the Libertadores Cup in view of Racing Avellaneda from Argentina, where they lost a two-goal lead in a game that was thought to have already been won.
Goalie:Harlen Castillo
Defenses: Felipe Aguirre, Cristian Zapata, Álvaro Angulo, Édier Ocampo
Midfielders: Robert Mejía, Nelson Deossa, Dorlan Pabón
Forwards: Jefferson Duque, Óscar Perea, Yair Mena
Substitutes: Maximiliano Cantera, Jhon Duque, Jader Gentil, Tomás Ángel, Juan Arias, Jayder Asprilla, Juan Torres
The team led by the Uruguayan Alfredo Arias He was supported by his fans in an open-door training session to give them energy.
After El Poderoso won his last match, the South American helmsman expressed: “The players recovered from a very strong emotional blow, now what comes next is to prepare for a tough match like the classic”.
“I have not made changes to the roster, names or positions because I wanted to. It is not a choice that comes from me, if there were a standard championship. Surely you have seen that in all the previous teams that I have managed, since they were not so pressured by the fixture, the roster was very repeated in most of the positions. Here we had to decide to put the best possible team in the next game. That is the decision. Now I am going to put the best possible team in the next game. “I am not going to make a rotation decision a priori because we are supposedly close to the objective.”he finished.
Goalie: José Chunga
Defenses: Joaquín Varela, José Ortiz, Yulián Gómez, Luis Orejuela
Midfielders: Daniel Torres, Jaime Alvarado, Edwin Cetre, Anderson Plata
Forwards: Luciano Pons, Brayan León
Substitutes: Yairo Moreno, Diego Moreno, Andrés Ibargüen, Leyser Chaverra, Andrés Ricaurte, Jhon Palacios, Yimy Gómez
Atlético Nacional 2-2 Independiente Medellín
