“Zaki the ungrateful” strikes again. He sides with Hamas and skips Fabio Fazio’s presentation at Che tempo che fa

And so it happened again. “Zaki the ingrate” strikes again. We had already talked about this predisposition of his, so to speak, at the time of his liberation, when he refused the state flight from Egypt to Italy: Now it has happened again. The civil liberties activist etc it was to be among the first to be hosted at the new edition of The weather by Fabio Fazio up there 9 but by not being able to keep his mouth shut he wasted his participation. And so on “Xitter” the passionate defined Bibi Netanyahu a “serial killer” denouncing the fact that Israel would bomb the “Church of St. Porphyrius which is more than 1,600 years old” and is located in Gaza.

Zaki is a Coptic Christian and it is evident that he is trying to sow discord between Jews and Christians, that is, between Jews and their Western allies. After realizing the mess he tried to make up for it by saying that he is not a fan of Hamas but only of Palestine. But by then the omelette had already been madepackaged and sent to the sender, that is, to the whole world. So the controversy immediately flared up, given that the government had tied its finger to what had happened after his release with the student who had insolent Giorgia Meloni with his refusal to fly with her, after all the efforts made to free him.

The first concrete effect was that of being kicked out of the first episode – scheduled for next Sunday – de The time ago, version registered 9. The usual Fabio Fazio, who fled (and not “kicked out”) from Rai with his friend Luciana Littizzetto, immediately put on the Franciscan habit with a fortune of millions of dollars, he put on the most contrite expression he could, locked Littizzetto in a closet, meanwhile she’s small and fits in very well, and then he tried to remedy the situation, after rereading Veltroni’s essays on do-goodism.

From Fazio Zaki the ingrate should have presented his book, Dreams and illusions of freedom: my story, published by La Nave di Teseo. Then Brother Fazio lowered his head, he clasped his hands in an act of prayer and devotion and pronounced: “Given the events we changed the episode. We will host Patrick Zaki as soon as possible.” The tactic is well known and it is used by condominium administrators and betrothed when they are asked to comply with something: this will certainly be done, but later. Then once the feast was over he fooled the saint.

In the meantime, ungrateful Zaki tried to fix it but the patch was worse than the hole, perhaps due to his stale Italian (but how did he manage to graduate in Italy?): “I am for Palestine and not for Hamas, but the EU condemns the violence on both sides”. And so did all the mayors who had granted him honorary citizenship (at least twenty cities including Rome and Milan) were put under pressure to revoke it, in short, a typical Italian story for which we are known throughout the world. Now it will be necessary to monitor Frate Fazio who actually has the courage to invite Zaki the ingrate to la 9, the Italian division of the US Warner Bros. Discovery group based in Burbank, Los Angeles county.

