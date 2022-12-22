A very tense climate is breathed in Atlético Nacional, after confirming that threats are circulating against managers who are making supposedly unpopular decisions, which would affect some sectors of the bars.

Is about threats of death against the president of the club, Mauricio Navarro, and the executive vice president, Benjamín Romero, which would include their relatives. As it was known, the situation is already in the hands of the authorities and there are complaints before the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation.

threats

National Athletic vs. Medellin. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

The excuse, it seems, would be the high prices of subscriptions. However, a report from the newspaper ‘El Colombiano’ reveals that there could be another motivation behind the intimidating messages.

“Everything indicates that there is a tough struggle for power underneath, because the new leaders decided to take spaces away from some bar leaders who, according to sources familiar with the bar intricacies, would be using the club and its privileged position in the bar , for personal prerogatives. According to those consulted, this issue has been going on for months when the directives stopped paying attention to the pressure of a group of baristas accustomed to blackmailing and extorting managers and players to do what they want,” said the fountain.

According to the outlet, there would be a campaign on social networks through the so-called “bodegas” to discredit the managers, which in essence would be focused on recovering perks, such as tickets that are later resold at very high prices, official clothing also for the marketing at exorbitant prices and even, apparently, pressure and even extortion on managers to hire this or that player.

These accusations have not been proven, but they are mentioned in the aforementioned report as possible motivations.

“It is evident that these fans are annoyed by not being able to have the players they want and surely they do not approach the youngest because they can contribute little financially,” denounced a source quoted by El Colombiano.

Felipe Muñoz, one of the leaders of Los Del Sur, indicated: “Those are pure gossip, that they show us that this is so. The only thing we do is throw the coolest party in Colombian soccer… We have also received threats from dark forces that who knows who sends them, but it is the Police that must discover those responsible”.

FOOTBALL

More sports news