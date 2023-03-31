The glory that Atlético Nacional has is due, in large part, to the countless players who have left their mark for the club and have defended with sweat and sacrifice the shield of one of the teams that has made Colombian Professional Soccer great.

Since its founding in 1947, purslane It has been characterized by having the best soccer players in Colombia and the continent, here we are going to remember those who marked their name in the golden books of the king of cups

René Higuita

René Higuita (c) celebrates a free kick scored against River Plate in the 1995 Copa Libertadores semifinal. Archive / EL TIEMPO Photo:

Crazy’, as he was called colloquially by his friends due to the innumerable occasions where he did his thing in the goal, he has been one of the most important goalkeepers not only in National Athletic, If not from Colombia.

His story with the green paisa started in the year 1986 after a little-remembered step by Millionaires; since his arrival at Medellin, Rene Higuita he won the hearts of the Nacional fans who felt represented on the pitch.

higuita He was one of the architects of the conquest of the Copa Libertadores de América in 1989, His saves and goals were key for the green of the mountain to establish itself as the first Colombian club to win the maximum continental glory.

The idol of an entire generation said goodbye to the club in 1991 to emigrate abroad and returned a few years later for his second spell. His final departure took place in 1994, leaving pleasant memories and titles as a Copa Libertadores and two Colombian League titles. He also played 301 games in goal and scored 25 goals, something unusual for a goalkeeper of his time.

andres escobar

Colombian defender Andrés Escobar, aged 27, was assassinated in Medellín 10 days after the game in which he scored an own goal at the 1994 World Cup in the United States. Photo: Archive / WEATHER

The ‘Soccer Knight’ He is immortalized in the retina of the millions of Nacional fans who fell in love with his football and his defensive plays. Andrés became one of the best defenders in the world, his sporting level placed him on the agenda of the best in the world as the Milan and Inter.

But a tragic outcome cut short the career of Andres Escobar, when in 1994 he was assassinated in the city of Medellín. Although his career was short, the 220 games with the green paisa jacket and the 17 goals scored by him will never be forgotten by his fans.

Jhon Jairo Trellez

His power, his horseback riding and his gambetas earned him the nickname of the ‘Turbine’ in Colombia. The front arrived at the club in 1985 and managed to be one of the protagonists in the Libertadores of 89, a title that allowed him to venture into Swiss football.

After a bad experience abroad, Jhon Jairo ‘la Turbina’ Tréllez He returned to the team of his loves to enter the history of the club, becoming, at the time, the top scorer in National Athletic with 115 goals (record surpassed by Víctor Hugo Aristizábal).

Franco Armani

Franco Armani, goalkeeper for Atlético Nacional. Photo: Jáiver Nieto / Archive EL TIEMPO

A story to frame has the archer who landed in Medellin as an unknown player and said goodbye to the club as a legend. Franco Armani signed for purslane in 2010 as a substitute for Gaston Pezzuti, but little by little it became a key piece.

The Argentine goalkeeper became the number one goal in the stages of Juan Carlos Osorio and Reinaldo Ruedatechnicians who helped him become one of the best goalkeepers on the continent at the time.

In 2019 Armani’s brilliant period at Nacional ended and he said goodbye in style in a Atanasio Girardot with more than 30 thousand fans. He is currently the player with the most title in the club’s history with 6 Colombian League titles, 2 Super Leagues, 3 Cup championships and the long-awaited Copa Libertadores in 2016.

Victor Hugo Aristizabal

‘Aristi’ delighted and fell in love with his goals to the fans of National Athletic and is currently the club’s top scorer with 206 goals Adding up all the skills.

He is one of the most acclaimed symbols of the paisa club, he exceeded 300 games defending the shirt he loves so much. His time at Nacional is divided into two stages where he managed to win 5 Colombian League championships and became known for being one of the most feared scorers in the country.

The goalscorer Víctor Hugo Aristizabal scored more than 300 goals in his life as a professional soccer player. Photo: Twitter: @aristigol09

