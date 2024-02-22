You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Jhon Jairo Bodmer.
National Athletic
There is no official statement from the club directors with whom an attempt was made to communicate EL TIEMPO
This Thursday the alarms went off in National Athletic. Press versions indicate that the technician Jhon Jairo Bodmer would have presented his resignation from office after the defeat in phase two of the Libertadores Cup.
Rumors indicate that the Bogotá coach made the radical decision to resign from the position and has already communicated it to the directors.
Journalist Francisco Velez pointed out that the technician Bodmer is going to meet with the directors this Friday, February 23, it would be a key day to know the future of National Athletic.
EL TIEMPO tried to communicate with the leaders of Nacional, but there is no statement from within the Antioquia club.
The coach's determination would have come after the defeat of National Athletic in the Copa Libertadores (1-0) against Paraguayan National in the first leg of the second phase. This Friday the Bogota native's departure from the bench could be made official after the meeting.
The aforementioned communicator also explained that Bodmer's possible replacement could be Santiago 'Sachi' Escobar, a coach who already knows what it is to be a champion in the green of the mountain.
This season, National Athletic They are in box 14 with 8 points after seven games in the League: they won two, drew two and lost the remaining three, with a balance of ten goals scored and ten goals conceded.
SPORTS
