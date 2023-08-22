Atlético Huila was left without a coach: Néstor Craviotto leaves Neiva

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Nestor Craviotto leaves Huila.
Twitter Athletic Huila and Dimayor
The team is on its way to B today and tries a shock measure to save itself.
The Colombian League is again this semester a crematorium for technicians. Now, the turn is for Atlético Huila, a team that today would lose its place in the first division of Colombian soccer.
The Argentine Néstor Craviotto left the opita club, after their home defeat against Atlético Nacional 0-1. Press versions had anticipated his resignation. The fall sent Huila to the last place in the relegation table.
Craviotto was promoted to Huila last year, but had a dismal campaign in the first half, in which he finished bottom of the table.
Despite this, the club’s new investors, the same as Independiente del Valle, one of the best sports projects on the continent, maintained their trust in Craviotto and reinforced the squad with more than 15 players.
Néstor Craviotto and his Technical Corps say goodbye to our Atlético Huila family 🔰
We are grateful for so many joys, especially the Betplay Dimayor 2022-II Tournament Championship and the promotion to the highest category. pic.twitter.com/PcDzP5pvHK
— Atlético Huila (@AtleticoHuilaof) August 21, 2023
However, the semester did not start well and Huila continues to lose ground in the fight against relegation. Craviotto says goodbye after 26 games led in A this year, with seven wins, four draws and 15 losses.
Who will replace Néstor Craviotto in Huila?
Press versions assure that Craviotto’s replacement will be Diego Corredor, who left the technical direction of Once Caldas at the beginning of this year and who would now take on the challenge of saving the club from falling to B.
Huila has three key parties in the fight for permanence: on Thursday they visit Boyacá Chicó in Tunja, on Sunday they receive Jaguares in Neiva and on September 4 they will play Once Caldas in Manizales. The three rivals are also committed to the loss.
Craviotto is the fourth coach to lose his position in this tournament. Alberto Suárez (Envigado), Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez (Junior) and Mario García (Boyacá Chicó) had already left.
SPORTS
