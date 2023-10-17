Atlético Huila continues with the noose around its neck in the relegation table: Although mathematically he still has a chance to maintain the category, this Monday’s 3-3 draw against Envigado, at the Guillermo Plazas Alcid stadium, has him increasingly closer to returning to B.

When the Opitas already seemed to celebrate a victory, a goal from winger Yeferson Rodallega, in the 89th minute, allowed them to get a point for the visitors.

Envigado had started winning with a goal from Bayron Garcés, at 19 minutes. Brazilian Marcus Vinicius equalized in the 31st and Wilfrido de la Rosa put Huila ahead in the 45th.

Already in the second stage, Garcés equalized again at 51, Fáber Gil put the hosts ahead at 55 and Rodallega sealed the tie at 89.

This is how the relegation table looked

With the tie, Huila was left with an average of 0.97 and the maximum it can reach, if it wins its three remaining games, is 1.13. And it has a very tough schedule: it visits América at Pascual Guerrero, receives Santa Fe in Neiva and closes against Junior in Barranquilla.

How could Huila be saved? First of all, he is obliged to win the three remaining games. And one of the following scenarios would have to occur: that Jaguares does not score more than three points, that Envigado does not add more than two units or that Once Caldas does not get more than one point.

The result definitively removes Alianza Petrolera from the fight to avoid relegation this year. Three other clubs are still waiting for what happens with Unión Magdalena and Huila: Jaguares, Envigado itself and Once Caldas.

