The Security Council of the United Nations (UN) did not reach a consensus this Monday (16) on the war between Israel and Hamas. The council rejected a resolution proposed by Russia calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. There were 5 votes in favor, 4 against and 6 abstentions. The proposed resolution presented by Brazil, which presides over the council, was postponed until the next few days. The text is expected to be analyzed this Tuesday (17).

For a resolution to be approved in the Security Council, nine votes in favor are required among the 15 members. Furthermore, none of the five permanent members – the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and France – can vote negatively, as they have veto power. The Russian text advocated an immediate ceasefire, but without mentioning Hamas by name. The conflict began on the 7th after a series of attacks by the extremist group on Israeli territory.

The Russian proposal was criticized by other council members, such as the United States and the United Kingdom. Brazil abstained during the vote on the Russian project. Earlier, the meeting was suspended shortly after it began on Monday night (16) following a request from the United Arab Emirates for members to hold diplomatic consultations among themselves behind closed doors.

“The initial document proposed by Brazilian diplomacy highlights the importance of protecting civilians and guaranteeing humanitarian access amid the escalation of violence in the Middle East region. Furthermore, the draft calls for the immediate revocation of the evacuation order for areas north of the Gaza and the creation of humanitarian pauses to allow safe and uninterrupted access to humanitarian aid,” the UN said in a statement.

The Brazilian proposal emphasizes the need to provide essential goods and services, such as electricity, water, food and medical supplies, to ensure the survival of the civilian population and highlights the importance of protecting UN facilities and health professionals in accordance with the law international humanitarian.

“The document suggested by Brazil condemns Hamas attacks, including the kidnapping of civilian hostages, calling for the immediate and unconditional release of these people, with guarantees of their safety and humane treatment. The resolution also emphasizes the need to prevent the conflict from spreading across the region and calls for moderation”, says the statement.

Representatives of Palestine and Israel spoke during a meeting

“Israel has killed, so far, three thousand Palestinians, most of them civilians. More than half of them are women and children, more than a thousand Palestinian children have been killed, I repeat: more than a thousand Palestinian children have been killed so far in this attack,” he said the representative of Palestine at the UN, Riyad Mansour. He questioned the reasons that led the council not to call for a ceasefire.

“Any further postponement will certainly condemn more people to death. You know what should have your support: the primacy of international law, human rights, justice and peace so that no Palestinian and no Israeli are killed, so that our people can finally live in freedom and dignity in their ancestral land and that two States: Palestine and Israel can live side by side in peace and security”, he stated.

The Israeli ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, argued that a week ago there was a new attempt at “Jewish genocide”. “Every member of the Council should understand that Hamas is guided by an ideology that is no different from the Nazis,” he said. Erdan stressed that Hamas “has an action plan” and “will not stop until Israel is destroyed.”

According to Erdan, around 200 people were kidnapped by Hamas. “Proportionally, this atrocity is 15 times greater than September 11,” said the ambassador about those killed in the extremist group’s attacks. “There is only one solution to cure this cancer and that is the elimination of every cancer cell,” he added. The Israeli ambassador questioned the council for not yet classifying Hamas as a terrorist group.