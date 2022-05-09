Antoine Griezmann, who is the most expensive sale in the history of Atlético de Madrid, sold him to FC Barcelona for a whopping 120 million euros so that he would return to the rojiblanca entity three seasons later, he is not going through his best stage sporty not even close. During his time as a Blaugrana player, he played 102 official matches scoring 35 goals. The French player has always stood out for his creative ability in attacking zones and for his ability to materialize chances.
He is a player that we have normalized to see him together with another striker, the Frenchman adopting a position further back than his other attacking partner, with the aim of receiving the ball and starting to generate the play, getting closer to a midfielder but without forgetting the forward role. Making much of his effectiveness has been achieved due to delaying his position a little more
In recent seasons he has lost that goalscoring instinct that was so characteristic of Antoine Griezmann, since he arrived at FC Barcelona we have seen that decline, perhaps because of the position he had to adopt in the culé team. With a Luis Suárez who was established as a center forward and Leo Messi, the player had to play the role of left winger, not feeling comfortable. This season he has played 36 games scoring eight goals and handing out five assists.
Right now Griezmann is far from being the player he was in 2018, where he had his best season, scoring 40 goals in a calendar year and lifting the World Cup, this season he has not scored since last January 6, more than four months without seeing a door.
And it is that the “slump” in the level of Atlético de Madrid is related to the lack of goals from the French attacker. The mattress team is playing for Champions League qualification next year, with three league games remaining, nothing is certain for the rojiblancos. Griezmann must show that level that he has already been able to demonstrate and not only create chances, but also materialize them. the player has plenty of power to do it and both the team and the fans will appreciate it.
