Yesterday Karim Benzema scored the decisive goal that gave Real Madrid access to the Champions League final. The Frenchman is facing his best season, above all, because he is being the most important man in the team, and he is the favorite of many to win the Ballon d’Or.
As if that were not enough, the French striker is breaking great records only within the reach of Real Madrid legends, which places him at that level. If Benzema was already considered one of the great players in the history of the white club, despite still being active, now his numbers will also prove him right.
Benzema this season has scored 43 goals in 43 games he has played, meaning that he averages one goal per game. With this mark he manages to match Di Stefano who did the same in the 1956/1957 season and Hugo Sánchez in 1986/1987.
It had always been said of the Frenchman that he was a striker without a goal, but with this season he has made it clear that when the team needs a 9, Benzema can be it. The white player has always adapted to what the team needed, as he is a very complete footballer, and after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema has not been burdened by the responsibility of being the team’s top scorer.
