Atlético continues to move in the last hours of the transfer market. If the rojiblanco club works to add troops in January, trying to anticipate the arrival of Reinildo Mandava to this winter market or testing the future of young players like Boubacar Kamara or Matías Arezo, He has also set his sights on another great Brazilian promise.

As explained by the journalist specializing in the transfer market Matteo Moretto, Atlético de Madrid has closed the signing of Samuel Lino, a left winger who plays for Gil Vicente in the Portuguese first division. It would be an addition to join the mattress ranks starting next summer. He is a 22-year-old offensive player who he joined the Portuguese club in the summer of 2019 from Brazilian side São Bernardo Futebol Clube.

As far as the course goes, Samuel Lino has scored six goals and distributed two assists in 19 games, to which he added two more goals in two cup games. Atlético has focused in recent years on the incorporation of young promises and Lino is standing out in the Portuguese first division for his dribbling, nerve and ability to arrive.