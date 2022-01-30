La Spezia – A pedestrian was hit by a car in via Sarzana, in Limone, in La Spezia. The man, 60, was transported in red code to the hospital where he was admitted to a shock room.

A car and an ambulance from Lerici came to his aid. The traffic police and the municipal police are also on site.

Also in the evening it also occurred an accident on the Arcola avenue: involved a motorcycle and a car. In the collision a man and a woman were injured, in a minor way: they were transported in yellow code to the Emergency Department of La Spezia.