Atlético de Madrid already knows their luck in the next round of the Champions League and good fortune has not accompanied them. Of all the coconuts in Pot 1, he had the most complicated of all, Bayern Munich. The tie promises to be exciting, in fact it is one of the strongest matches of these round of 16, but being played by the German team is never a dish of good taste.
There are still two months left until the tie is played and the situation of both teams can take many turns, but one thing is certain or as certain as it can be in the world of football: Bayern is one of the best teams of the moment and in February Bayern will continue to be one of the best teams. The greatness of Bayern does not only lie in that they have a great goalkeeper, a midfield with young and powerful players, or two veterans like Muller and Lewandowski who have no mercy on any rival. Bayern is much more, it is a physically very well prepared team that overwhelms you regardless of the players on the field and who is the rival they face.
The Germans are one of the three teams that have completed this group stage, in their double confrontation against Barça they erased the Catalans from the field, they have scored triple the goals that Atleti and behind, although they grant chances they have been together with Real Madrid the least thrashed team. The German machine hardly has any cracks but in serious matches it does not allow them to be seen.
Like all teams, Bayern will have to go through some bumps in the season, but even in its weakest version it is infinitely better than most teams, including Atlético de Madrid. The group stage that the rojiblancos have done does not invite optimism. Throughout the six games they have had very good stages, and very bad moments where the rival ended up defeating them. In a two-legged tie against Bayern you can’t afford those moments of weakness.
I do not doubt that Atleti will face Bayern, since being competitive is something inherent to this team, but to reduce the difference between the two right now the rojiblancos have to be more forceful in both areas. It is difficult for Atlético de Madrid to score a goal, something that Bayern seems to have more than enough of, and they have lost their defensive force. Atleti’s goal balance in the Champions League is -1 to +19 for the Germans, with a difference like this Simeone and his team will have a lot of work to do in the next two months.
But all this could come undone like foam if Atlético de Madrid started a claim. And it is that the commissioner of the UEFA made an unusual error and at the time of putting in the hype the balls with the possible rivals of the Atleti the one of the Liverpool and not the one of the Manchester United got. The red team cannot touch the Spanish team because they already faced each other in the group stage and Manchester United did, who came first in the Villarreal group. At the moment from Atleti they have asked for explanations and in the absence of a response from UEFA that will have to say if the draw is valid or not, the die is already cast.
