The final had a lot of controversy due to the refereeing of Marco Antonio Ortiz, because while the Ratero was debated a lot about a possible misplaced, apart also there was talk of an alleged criminal in favor of La Fiera that was not marked, among many other situations.

Here are the best memes from the grand finale:

Where have I seen this? Is #Lion against him #Atlas, the referee and the VAR #FinalLigaMX pic.twitter.com/mzqOhkpuXA – Nacho Ramírez (@nachomxn) December 13, 2021

* The ball comes out * The wey of the Jalisco stadium immediately:#atlas #Lion pic.twitter.com/wfqY85xRfQ – Carlos (@Charlyfc) December 13, 2021

The Var when reviewing the moves of the Atlas-Leon? pic.twitter.com/tWcUdaEHh2 – FéLix Garza (@felixgarz) December 13, 2021

– Listen Atlas, I’m not going to lie to you: It is very possible that you will win the final, but you must visualize how you are going to win, yes?

– I understand.

* A congenital heart defect has caused the death of the entire León squad minutes before taking the field * pic.twitter.com/Lzour0jQbN – Simpsonito (@SimpsonitoMX) December 13, 2021

ATLAS IS MEXICAN FOOTBALL CHAMPION!

ATLAS IS MEXICAN FOOTBALL CHAMPION!#JFTecate #CervezaOficial pic.twitter.com/pJOo1cFH4U – juanfutbol (@juanfutbol) December 13, 2021

Waiting for the TV replay of Angulo’s shove to Mena. Min 90 ‘+ 3

Atlas 1 (3)

Lion 0 (3)https://t.co/gyik4z9BYp pic.twitter.com/m6tXkIr0Le – COURT (@reformacancha) December 13, 2021