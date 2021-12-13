This Sunday in the Jalisco Stadium, the Rojinegros del Atlas broke a 70-year drought without being Liga MX champion, after defeating León in the penalty shootout, with the decisive goal from the Argentine Julius furch, although the overall 3-3 was equaled by the captain Aldo Rocha, in the grand final of the Grita Mexico 2021 Tournament.
The final had a lot of controversy due to the refereeing of Marco Antonio Ortiz, because while the Ratero was debated a lot about a possible misplaced, apart also there was talk of an alleged criminal in favor of La Fiera that was not marked, among many other situations.
Leave a Reply