Celtics and 76ers ahead of all. But the scenarios can change from the developments of the possible trade linked to Kevin Durant. Solid Toronto, New York restarts with Jalen Brunson

Atlantic is certainly the division that most of all will see its balance definitively decided by the developments of the possible trade linked to Kevin Durant (Boston and Toronto among the most interested in acquiring him). Boston, a finalist in the last season, has improved at the roster level during this free agency, and Philadelphia, with the confirmation of James Harden and the overt leadership of Joel Embiid, start in front of all but the attention is focused above all on the scenarios that could open, should they materialize, the illustrious sales of Brooklyn (not only KD but Kyrie Irving as well), who on paper has a devastating amount of talent. Toronto solid and eager to grow, while New York restarts with Jalen Brunson.

THE PAINTING – If the fate of Boston and Brooklyn, currently positioned almost at the two opposite poles of the division for real prospects and credibility of the project, seems inevitably linked to the development of a trade for Durant (difficult due to the understandable high demands of the Nets), that of Philadelphia looks more defined. The Sixers have moved wisely, having Harden re-sign in small numbers and adding 37-year-old PJ Tucker to the team, last season at the Miami Heat, former Memphis guard De'Anthony Melton and 3-and-D Danuel House. Toronto also did well, which strengthened defensively with the new NBA champion Otto Porter Jr. and reconfirmed two precious players such as Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young. The Knicks, on the other hand, have staked everything on point guard Jalen Brunson, back from a crazy year at the Dallas Mavericks, but they are still active on the market and try to place the big shot Donovan Mitchell, out of Utah.

WHO HAS STRENGTHENED – The Boston Celtics have made an important market, going to take two very strong players like Malcolm Brogdon, point guard with an enormous basketball IQ and potential All Star with the Pacers jersey, limited in recent seasons by several injuries, and Danilo Gallinari, the stretch four that coach Udoka wanted to qualitatively improve his rotations. In the last few Finals, the Celtics have come within two wins of the title and have now added talent and experience to their already hyper-competitive roster. Should Kevin Durant arrive, however, the departures of Jaylen Brown and, probably, Marcus Smart would be inevitable.

WHO IS WEAKENED – Brooklyn has aggravated its condition in terms of locker room balance after the sweep suffered by Boston in the last playoffs. The Irving case and Durant's request for a trade, in fact, have undermined even more the possibilities of the Nets to create a credible identity in order to go all the way. It is therefore not a question of talent, present in profusion in the roster available to Steve Nash, but of team chemistry. Because Brooklyn, net of the problems with its stars, has done well on the market by focusing on a pair of extremely respectable players: Royce O'Neale and TJ Warren.

RANKING DIVISION – 1) Boston 2) Philadelphia 3) Brooklyn 4) Toronto 5) New York.

PERSPECTIVES – The deductible objectives. Boston: title; Philadelphia: title; Toronto: playoffs; Brooklyn: title; New York: playoffs.

