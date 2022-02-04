In its beginnings, Jürgen Damm’s career aimed to be brilliant, since the Mexican had very unusual physical conditions among Mexican players, in addition, he had a European passport, which could facilitate the development of his career within the old continent, however , his decision-making, on and off the pitch, were never the best.
The Mexican former Pachuca went from being linked with Borussia Dortmund to signing a millionaire contract with the Tigres and recently, since his contract with the UANL ended, Damm opted to continue his career in the MLS, where Atlanta United filled its portfolio with dollars, however, in sports, there was never plenty.
Through the team’s coach, the Mexican Gonzalo Pineda, Atlanta United confirmed the departure of Jürgen Damm, who is no longer in the club’s plans and whose contract will be terminated so that he can find accommodation as a free agent in any other part of the planet. At the moment, it seems the most logical thing for Damm to return to the Mx League, although, for this the right winger will have to make economic sacrifices, since no one will be able to equal the juicy salary he received in the MLS and less when everyone has practically a complete squad.
