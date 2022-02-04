This Sanremo festival is giving the public unique moments. Without a shadow of a doubt, among his successes, that of Drusilla Foer on the stage of the Ariston Theater. The extravagant character, he is succeeded to grab attention of the viewers.

Source Studio Sanremo

An alternation of irony and life lessons, without ever falling into banality. Already a few hours after his debut in Sanremo, Drusilla Foer has received general approval which has put social and television users in agreement, declaring him the true star of the festival.

In the press conference, references to the splendid performances of the noblewoman could not be missing. So the question arises spontaneously, and is addressed to the director of RAI 1 Stefano Coletta. It is planned one television space throughout dedicated to Drusilla?

Here is his answer: “I called her when she arrived on Rai1, and she was part of a late evening program with Nunzia De Girolamo, I was thinking about it just yesterday while I saw her on stage, I would give her a second evening, but they are really epidermal answers”.

Then Coletta specifies: “I believe that Drusilla has a range of culture, irony, which would be important for Italians”. And they are well aware of the scope of this character. So much so that it is splendid monologue of Drusilla, it was posted late in the evening. The choice kept the attention of the public alive until the end, giving almost at the end a large number of viewers.

Source Studio Sanremo

A decision defended by Coletta himself: “Incipit and epilogue in generalist TV are fundamental, they are the effectiveness of such an articulated lineup. I think that after everything that happened last night, that monologue has remained imprinted “. Many artists have recognized the strength of this character.

Among them there is certainly Maria Chiara Giannetta, who paid homage to Drusilla with these words: “For me it was great. Drusilla last night was fantastic, I wondered how I verbalize what I feel. The key thing is the way it is said. The sympathy that Drusilla put in yesterday will be the greatest aspiration. I am also happy with the choices that Amadeus has made for other women, because we are all different and extraordinary ”.