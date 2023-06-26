Athletics | What happened to Reetta Hurskee? – “It’s a really narrow line,” says the expert

According to the expert, it would be good for Reetta Hurskeen to rest.

To Tampere Purinno’s speedy sounder Reetta Hurske ran in winter as if in ecstasy. Fences were also crossed in style at the beginning of the summer season. Hurske clocked 12.92 in the Doha Diamond League competition on May 5. The times improved after that, and the real breakthrough came on June 7 in Jyväskylä, when Hurskee clocked 12:70 SE time.

Since then, the trend has been downward.

The bottom quote of the season was seen at the weekend in Chorzow, where the 28-year-old from Tampere stayed more than 13 seconds and could not keep up with the top women. Hurske finished fourth with a time of 13.09.

A slight headwind blew during the race, but still the Finn’s performance was modest. This is the opinion of an athletics expert Lauri Hollo.

“It was a squat run when even his greatest strength didn’t work,” says Hollo.

He points to Hurske’s strong start and the first fences, which he usually clears at the pace of world championships.

“If the beginning phase worked and the end failed, the situation would be more comforting.”

Hollo has thought about the possible causes of the low score and finds a possible explanation for the fierce competitive roulette of winter. According to Tilastopaja, Hurske ran the 60-meter fence jungle 17 times.

“There were almost 20 starts in the hall season. You can ask if it was a good thing in the end. Of course it was then flow on, everything went well and every race worked.”

Hollo reminds us of the content and intensity of practice for a fast snare.

“You don’t do a quick stroke at slow speeds, you have to run hard in training.”

Then the nervous system has to be strong, and we end up with art, whether the nervous system is too strong or not.

“It’s a really narrow line,” Hollo describes the rope dance of the aturi.

In the Nurme Games, Hurske clocked times of 12.92 and 12.97 in two starts, which means that the downward direction was visible on the scoreboard even then. After the race, the Tampere resident complained of fatigue. According to Hollo, it is worrying if the athlete's feeling is that they don't feel good.

“He said that it’s heavy and Kuortane will come quite early.”

Reetta Hurske won the fence competition in Kuortanee with a downwind result of 12.85.

According to Hollo, it might be reasonable to skip the next competition if the body feels overworked.

“I understand that we go to the games when we have been promised and the starting money is coming, but have we thought about the whole thing to the end?”

The main event of the pious season awaits at the end of the summer in Budapest, where the World Cup medals will be competed for.

“Should we think about them and not the next competition?”

Hollo reminds that hindsight is easy and the athlete-coach couple makes the decisions.

“Knowing an athlete can also be wrong. Even if you get tired today, tomorrow you can set a record.”

Pious won the European indoor championship in the winter and broke at the beginning of June in Jyväskylä Annimari Kortene Finnish record.

“After them, everyone’s expectations skyrocketed, and probably the athlete himself as well.”

The equation is difficult if you want a time of 12.60, but your body doesn’t feel at all that it is possible.

“Then it would be reasonable to conclude that there is a reason to have a break and whistle”, Hollo thinks.

High-speed fences is a sport where you can compete quite often, but there is an element of danger associated with the fast pace.

“The nervous system can be under-restored all the time, and the stress on the nervous system increases all the time.”

In the worst case, the whole season can be ruined.

“It can get so bad that I won’t open until the snow comes.”