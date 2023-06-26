It is the second smallest district in Germany and one of the poorest, but the electoral victory this Sunday in the vote for its leadership of the candidate of the ultranationalist Alternative for Germany (AfD) in Sonneberg has triggered all the alarms in the established parties . It is the first time that a politician from the provocative and controversial AfD, in this case the hitherto unknown Robert Sesselmann, manages to hold an institutional position. It was useless for the rest of the political formations to support his rival, the Christian Democrat Jürgen Köpper, this Sunday in those insignificant elections in the small region south of the eastern German state of Thuringia, which borders northern Bavaria. Sesselmann finally prevailed with 52.8% of the votes and gave the German extreme right, isolated and marginalized by the rest of the parties, a triumph loaded with symbolism.

A victory that represents “an alarm signal for all democratic forces”, as declared by the Thuringian Interior Minister and president of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in that state, Georg Maier, who has called on the rest of the political forces in the region to “put aside partisan interests and defend democracy together”. The Central Council of Jews in Germany has been shocked by that choice. Its president, Josef Schuster, acknowledges that “not all AfD voters have a far-right ideology”, but “the party they have voted for is, according to Germany’s internal intelligence services, extreme right” and is permanently observed by said services in Thuringia. “There has been a breach of a dyke that the democratic political forces in this country cannot take lightly,” Schuster said.

Horrified, the International Committee of Auschwitz, the former Nazi concentration camp, reacted. “It is a sad day for the Sonneberg district, for Germany and for democracy. A majority of voters have openly said goodbye to democracy and consciously opted for a destructive right-wing extremist party that is dominated by a Nazi,” said its executive president, Christoph Heubner, referring to Jörg Höcke, president of Alternative for Germany in Thuringia, leader of the parliamentary group in the regional chamber of that state and ideologue of the controversial anti-European, xenophobic and openly racist formation. “I think that we must redefine the spirit of German unity, that the East Germans have the feeling that they are taken seriously and that they are laughed at or simply talked about,” said the Prime Minister of Thuringia. and president of La Izquierda in that region, Bodo Ramelow.

In the face of general consternation, the far-right party. The presidents of the AfD in Germany, Tino Chrupalla, and Thurungia, Björn Höcke, were the first to come to congratulate their victorious co-religionist next to a huge banner with the text “Germany first”. Chrupalla laughed in the face of the rest of the formations and agreed with him to isolate the party from him. “What good are retaining walls? The citizens are betting on the AfD”, said the leader of the extreme right before Sesselmann’s victory in a district with 56,922 inhabitants, which, however, in the 2021 general elections sent the Social Democrat Frank Ullrich, former champion, to the Bundestag as a deputy Olympic and World Biathlon. So AfD already showed its potential in that small region by obtaining 26.4% of the vote. A deeply depressed district. The advisory firm Prognos defines it as “high risk” and places it on the national list at 399 out of 400 districts in the assessment of its economy and the labor market. In dynamics in position 396 and in future opportunities in 389.

Sesselmann has achieved victory with a campaign that follows the political guidelines of Alternative for Germany. Criticizing “the fantasies of expropriation” of the tripartite Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals that govern the country, demanding peace negotiations with Russia and an end to sanctions against the Kremlin, demanding the immediate expulsion of rejected asylum seekers and calling for an end to the energy transition. Rather, he will be able to do nothing to impose these demands from the headquarters of the small district of Sonneberg, but for his party that electoral victory has an enormous symbolic charge. A lawyer by profession and based in the region where he is a well-known figure, Sesselmann is a loyal follower of Höcke and a member of the Thuringian parliament, where he is in charge of issues such as justice, consumer protection and municipal affairs for the AfD. His victory augurs a tough campaign for the upcoming legislative elections in the state of Thuringia next year. The polls place Alternative for Germany as the first political force in that region with 28% of potential votes.