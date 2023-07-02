Athletics | The trickery of the race organizers caused Eveliina Määttänen to seethe: “There’s no eye for the game”

Eveliina Määttänen got nervous in Stockholm.

Stockholm

800 meter runner Eveliina Määttänen arrived hot in front of the media in Stockholm, even though the Diamond League competition has a miserable stormy weather.

Määttänen, 27, like other athletes, gave his warm-up clothes to the officials before the race.

During the race, the stewards had thrown the Finn’s clothes into a rainwater pond, which is a very strange action for the most prestigious competition series in athletics.

“I don’t know what happened to the administrators. All my stuff is completely water-draining”, Määttänen said in the heavy rain.

“No eye for the game! I guess they were in a hurry to take the clothes baskets back to the field. Really nice.”

In the end, Määttänen had only one dry jacket at his disposal.

“All the other clothes are completely wet.”

Stockholm’s Olympic Stadium, opened in 1912, is a fine monument, but mercifully old-fashioned for modern competition. For example, athletes have to give interviews in the open, which is not optimal for bodies tuned to their peak in the rain.

Also for heating Määttänen had to come up with some tricks. In cold and wet weather, the importance of the initial training is emphasized.

“Fortunately, we were able to sprint in a small circle on the asphalt in the ice rink next door,” commented Määttänen.

“That’s how much dry netting area was found.”

It goes without saying that there will be no hard results in Stockholm on Sunday. Earlier in the summer in Turku, Määttänen broke the two-minute ghost mark in Turku, but in the Diamond League, despite a hard effort, the time fell to 2:01.50.

The Finn still feels a stab in the guts. He pressed in good positions at the front, aimed for the fastest possible time and finished second.

“The conditions were wet and not optimal for running the time. However, it is good to train even in these conditions. In bad weather, there is always an attitude run. You never know what the conditions will be like in value races, so you have to learn to run in all of them,” says Määttänen.

At the stadium in Stockholm, it attracted attention that Määttänen was cheered from the stands before leaving. Persisting spectators sat in the lower galleries with the Finnish flag draped in rain gear.

It warmed up the runners of Espoo’s Tapioes.

“I don’t know who shouted, but I noticed that suddenly there were fans there! It’s amazing that the Finn was encouraged.”