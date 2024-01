SPORT

Emma Maria Mazzenga from Padua broke the world record in the 200 meter sprint in the W90 category, where 90 stands for age. It happened during the second day of indoor athletics competitions held in Padua. With 54.47 she the athlete, born on 1 August 1933, demolished the previous record of 1.00.72, which she had held for 13 years.



