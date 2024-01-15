An Iranian court sentenced Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi to an additional 15 months in prison and two years of exile from Tehran for “disseminating propaganda” against the Islamic Republic, in the fifth sentence against the activist imprisoned since 2021, reported on this Friday. Monday (15) his family.

“The Revolutionary Court sentenced Narges Mohammadi to 15 months in prison; two years of exile from Tehran and neighboring provinces; two-year travel ban; two years of ban on participation in political and social groups and two years of ban on the use of smartphones”, detailed the activist’s family in a statement on Instagram.

Mohammadi, 51, refused to attend the trial held in room 26 of Tehran's Revolutionary Court and presided over by judge Iman Atshari on December 19, 2023, alleging “lack of independence of the judiciary and illegality of the country's revolutionary courts.” Persian.

In recent months, the activist has denounced the revolutionary courts for issuing death sentences against young people in the country and mentioned Mohsen Shekari, aged 23, the first protester executed for participating in the protests triggered by the death of young Mahsa Amini, in 2022.

“The sentence appears to be a political message for Narges Mohammadi, who repeats the accusations that she repeatedly incites and encourages the people to hold views against the Islamic regime to cause chaos and unrest,” said the statement issued by the family. The activist has served a 10-year sentence in Evin Prison, in Tehran, since November 2021.

This is the fifth sentence against the activist since 2021, of which three were handed down while she was in prison, and the first since she was recognized with the Nobel Peace Prize in October last year.

Mohammadi was sentenced to a total of 12 years and three months in prison and 154 lashes, among other penalties.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the prestigious prize to Mohammadi for her “fight against the oppression of women in Iran and the promotion of human rights and freedom for all.”

The award was presented to her children on December 10, at a ceremony in Oslo, in which the activist asked, through them, for international support to end the Iranian regime, “at its lowest level of legitimacy and popular support”.