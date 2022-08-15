Athletics European Championships | Kristian Pulli tried to make sure, but was severely disappointed: “Should have tightened the screw”

Kristian Pulli was 30 centimeters short of his season’s best in the length qualification of the European Championships, but only four centimeters from the final place.

Long jumper Kristian Pulli qualified from the men’s finals at the EC competitions in Munich.

On Monday, he recorded a result of 770 in his last attempt and was 14th in the qualifier. The last person to advance jumped 774.

Pulli, who jumped eight meters at his best this season, has suffered from a groin problem. Was this the maximum you could get out of that groin?

“Not actually. Today I felt surprisingly good. I missed quite a lot. I feel like the qualifying is always tight. As with many others. It’s a game of centimetres. How do you hit the jump”, Pulli talked.

“It was bad luck now. In the second jump there was a strong headwind. Almost three meters per second. It would have been a good jumping off point. If only I could have gotten a small dowry, he would have taken the second slice that carried 761.”

First the company was overstepped.

“These are such pranks. I would have liked to jump to the final and I felt in my legs that I could have improved even more.”

The wind was swirling in the stadium, but after the first overstep and the second jump against the wind, Pulli had to take it in the end.

“When you get the jumps under, you start to improve.”

The disappointment of qualifying weighed heavily, but Pulli did not consider Munich a wasted trip.

“I felt like I could have fought for hard positions.”

Jumper according to my own head, more would have been needed. Especially on the third attempt, when the spirit was the score or out.

“You should have tightened the screw to the last and pulled it to the end. I took the sign well back that I would definitely not go over and there was a long last step. There was a small tailwind. The step stretched so much that it started with a counter-effort. In other words, move forward with the risk. Could have been overstepped or required result.

Pulli also qualified in the previous EC competitions in Berlin 2018. Even then, he arrived in the country weak and missed the final place by centimeters.

“Maybe now we went a little further, but this still doesn’t leave the best taste in the mouth. More or less the same ranking.”

So you don’t hope for the third prize competitions here all of a sudden?

“The third time it’s true,” Pulli grinned.

At the beginning of September, there would be a Sweden-Finland international match in Helsinki, but Pulli set his words carefully.

“Let’s see the situation and how the leg looks. After that I’ll make a plan.”