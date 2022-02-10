Friday, February 11, 2022
Hockey HIFK knocked down the Aces in the second round with a paint factory

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 10, 2022
in World
The aces were in the lead twice, but HIFK rose past.

Helsinki IFK ended his four-match losing streak in the Ice Hockey League when it hit Aces 4–2 in its pitch. The Pori team flashed the lead twice, but the hosts decisively ran three hits in the second half of the second set in seven minutes.

“Good game, it’s been a bit painful with goal scoring and more. An important victory, ”HIFK striker Jere Innala described.

After a steady and goal-scoring opening season for both, the away team made it to the top of the second round. Nick Moutreyn on a beach trip.

HIFK weighed in on the levels after the midfielder folded Roni Hirvosen with success. A few shifts later, HIFK got into the driver’s seat. Innala tried to focus their attacks down the middle. At the end of the batch, the French defender of the hosts Yohann Auvitu struck 4–2 with a so-called locker room paint in 38.23.

“Quite an upright performance. Situations after the start paid off undeniably, small wrong choices and mills – HIFK was stronger in them, ”Aces head coach Karri Kivi sums.

