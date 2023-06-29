At the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games, during the sport shooting competition, the Mexican Alejandra Cervantes and the Cuban Laina Perez they starred in an unusual event that tested their sports ethics and their sense of justice.

In the ten meter individual air pistol test that took place last Sunday, June 25, Mexico achieved the top three positions with Andrea Ibarra taking gold, Alejandra Zavala taking silver and Alejandra Cervantes taking bronze.

This Mexican dominance on the podium created a dilemma, since the regional competition organized by Centro Caribe Sports establishes a rule that prohibits a country from controlling all three medal positions in a competition. In such a case, the fourth place must move up to the next position.

According to this rule, Cuban Laina Pérez, who originally ranked fourth, should have been awarded the bronze medal at a later ceremony. However, when Pérez received the medal, immediately decided to return it to the Mexican Alejandra Cervantes, arguing that it was unfair to deprive her of the fruit of her efforts.

This is the FAIR PLAY moment of the Central American Games #SanSalvador2023 Mexico made it 1-2-3 in sport shooting, but by regulation this CANNOT HAPPEN. Given the fact, the bronze medal was withdrawn from the Mexican Alejandra Cervantes and Laina Pérez from Cuba returned it. pic.twitter.com/6uSckOqxmX — Everything, Less Football ® (@todomenosfut) June 28, 2023

“The one who made the regulations was not an athlete and if he was, he immediately forgot. I think it is unfair that someone who wins it, for being from the same country as the previous two, you can’t take it home and there really isn’t any justification, I think it’s absurd“, Perez pointed out.

Pérez’s generosity and sense of justice were praised by the sports community. Her selfless gesture demonstrated her respect for Cervantes and her recognition that she deserved to keep the bronze medal as a result of her hard work and dedication.

For her part, Alejandra Cervantes shared her disagreement with the situation in a video published by the portal Everything, Except Soccer, expressing his discomfort with the way in which the award ceremony was carried out. “It is something that feels ugly, because the entire award process, the gesture, has already passed. It seems a little unfair to me because one makes an effort to be in this moment“said the athlete.

However, despite their disagreement, Cervantes also recognized and thanked the Cuban woman for her gesture of generosity. “She is a very good person, she is not demanding the place. On the part of the athletes she is very good. It is a protocol that I feel, it is not father“ended.

