You can’t make it up that crazy or Guinness World Records has measured a record about it. Think of most tattoos of Marvel characters on one body or most dogs in a Conga Line, a kind of polonaise with a nice dance. Perhaps this man from Belgium will attempt to set the record for the most flash fines in the same street in three weeks.

The man was flashed twenty times in the Belgian village of Helchteren. The frequent offender lays the blame, at least in part, on the municipality. ‘There is no sign of the built-up area or a speed sign anywhere. So I, like many other people, always assumed that you were allowed to drive 70 km/h there.’ That’s what he says Newspaper. There has been a speed camera along the road since the end of May. And it appears to work well.

On June 16, the man received his first fine. ‘Only then did I realize that you are only allowed to drive 50 km/h there. Since then I always stick to the speed there,’ promises the Belgian. The fine is 52 euros, but the man has no problem with that: “I paid the first fine immediately, even with a smile,” he claims.

What is the fine if you are flashed twenty times?

In the weeks that followed, the letters from the police continued to arrive. In one day, the man even received ten fines. Incidentally, he does not intend to pay the other nineteen fines. ‘I think that the fines were sent much too late after the violation. […] I don’t think it’s fair, so I’m going to challenge those fines,” he says. If it turns out that the man has to pay all the fines, he will lose a total of 1,040 euros.