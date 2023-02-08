Consumption of vodka per capita in Russia increased last year by 4% and amounted to 5.2 liters. This indicator is growing against the backdrop of an overall increase in sales of this drink by almost 6% – up to 7.3 million decaliters. Such data was provided to Izvestia by the Center for Research on the Federal and Regional Alcohol Markets (CIFRRA). The organization calculated the indicator based on official statistics on the legal sales of the drink and the population in the country.

The leaders in purchases of vodka per person were the Sakhalin region – 11.8 liters (in 2021 – 11.9 liters), Magadan – 11 liters (10.9 liters), Komi – 10.4 liters (unchanged), Karelia – 9 .8 l (9.3 l), Nenets Autonomous Okrug – 9.2 l (unchanged). Chukotka dropped out of the top five this year. Izvestia sent a request to the authorities of these territories.

The head of TSIFRRA Vadim Drobiz explained that socio-economic and psychological crises, as a rule, cause an increase in the consumption of strong alcohol in Russia within 5%. A similar trend exists in other countries. Moreover, in the past year, the departure of some imported premium brands of strong products – whiskey, rum and other drinks – had an additional impact on the market and people.

“For the middle class in Russia, vodka is not the main strong drink, but men in the country left without active foreign holidays have increased their consumption of the entire category of “strong”, this time including vodka. As for the top 5 regions for the consumption of this drink, it should be said that the indicator itself in these territories is small, ”the expert noted.

If we take the Sakhalin region, the average consumer drinks 11.8 liters of vodka per year or one liter per month, the expert explained. If we take into account only real consumers of legal vodka, then they are only about 30% of the population. It turns out that the target audience of this drink in the region consumes about 3.5 liters of vodka per month, that is, 0.9 liters per week.

