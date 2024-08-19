There Gamescom 2024 could offer the opportunity for theAtari announces new retro consoleor at least this is the interpretation that many are giving to a recent post published by the company on X right now.

“This time last year, we were announcing the Atari 2600+ at Gamescom,” the post below reads, complete with an eye emoticon indicating keep an eye on events coming soon, which seems to suggest possible news in the next few days.

Despite being a particular product, considered a bit niche, the Atari 2600+ has proven to be one of the best initiatives in the field of “official” mini retro-consoles, which makes the idea of ​​another machine of this kind being offered on the market quite plausible.