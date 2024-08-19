There Gamescom 2024 could offer the opportunity for theAtari announces new retro consoleor at least this is the interpretation that many are giving to a recent post published by the company on X right now.
“This time last year, we were announcing the Atari 2600+ at Gamescom,” the post below reads, complete with an eye emoticon indicating keep an eye on events coming soon, which seems to suggest possible news in the next few days.
Despite being a particular product, considered a bit niche, the Atari 2600+ has proven to be one of the best initiatives in the field of “official” mini retro-consoles, which makes the idea of another machine of this kind being offered on the market quite plausible.
Which console or home computer could it be?
There is no information at the moment, and all we have is the message below, which opens at different interpretations but which is particularly interesting in light of the announcement of a new machine in the style of the 2600+.
It’s hard to even predict what it might be, considering the amount of historic machines produced by the company, although all of them cannot compare to the impact that the legendary Atari 2600 had on popular culture and the field of video game development.
On the ResetEra forum, the user “DECK’ARD” who is credited as an “insider” also suggested that the company Retro Games Limited, authors of the “400 Mini”a replica of the Atari 400, plans to launch a dedicated retrogaming machine towards the end of the year, and it could be a new Atari-style model.
The ideas are mainly aimed at the Atari 5200, the legendary Atari ST which gave battle to Commodore’s Amiga, or to the portable Atari Lynx or even to the future and ill-fated Atari Jaguar, pending any announcements.
