Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Tuesday that he has called Israel “to account” for the death of an Australian aid worker in an alleged Israeli attack in Gazain which three other foreign humanitarians and a Palestinian also perished.

The Canberra Executive has already contacted “directly” the Israeli government and that country's ambassador to Australia, Amir Maimon, to clarify this “completely unacceptable” event that goes “beyond any reasonable circumstance,” Albanese explained. to journalists in the city of Brisbane.

“Australia expects full accountability for the death of humanitarian workers, which is unacceptable,” the president stressed, insisting that it is “a tragedy that should never have happened.”

They are believed to be the first foreign aid workers killed in the Gaza war since October 7, and It has already claimed more than 32,800 victims, most of them women and children.

Israeli troops operating in the Gaza Strip. Photo:Israeli Army/AFP Share

The attack cost the lives of a humanitarian team from the non-profit organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) made up of a Briton, a Pole, an Australian woman and a fourth foreigner, as well as a Palestinian in Deir al Balah, according to the Gaza Media Office of the Hamas Government.

Local media detailed that the fourth deceased man was Irish and that the dead Gazan on site In the attack he worked as the driver of the vehicle that was bombed while they were traveling along the Gaza coast.

Albanese identified the Australian as Zomi Frankcom, head of WCK's Asia operations.

In this video, the Australian Zomi Frankcom, days ago, spoke with enthusiasm about her work in #Loop with the NGO World Central Kitchen, by chef José Andrés.

Zomi and 6 other colleagues have been killed in an Israeli attack.

The car was marked and the Israelis knew its movements pic.twitter.com/PubxwO5GmJ — Almudena Ariza (@almuariza) April 2, 2024

Frankcom was doing “extraordinarily valuable work” in Gaza and should have had protection to carry out his humanitarian work, the oceanic president noted.

Aid workers and civilians should never be a target. Never.

Linda Roth, spokesperson for the organization, confirmed in a statement that members of the team had died after an attack by the Israel Defense Forces while they were working “to support our humanitarian food delivery efforts in Gaza. It's a tragedy“, he expressed for his part.

“Humanitarian aid workers and civilians should never be a target. Never. We will share more information when we have gathered all the data,” Roth said.

The chef's NGO Jose Andres participates in sending aid to Gaza through a humanitarian corridor from Cyprus and in the construction of a temporary dock in this Palestinian territory.

World Central Kitchen On March 15, he participated in the arrival of 200 tons of food and water to Gaza, inaugurating a maritime corridor aboard the ship of the Open Arms, and despite calls from the international community and other humanitarian organizations that only the massive arrival of food by land will alleviate an imminent famine in Gaza.

EFE and AFP

More news in EL TIEMPO