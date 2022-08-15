Genoa’s victory against Sampdoria made Atalanta start the new season on the right foot. But the transfer of the Goddess, who has just sold Remo Freuler to Nottingham Forest, is certainly not over.

When entering, the priority of the moment is the purchase of an external. The Dane Maehle is the starter on the left, while on the right Gasperini finds himself a bit short, as Davide Zappacosta is injured and continues Hans Hateboer’s lackluster moment. Thus the name of the French Udinese, born in 2002, Brandon Soppy, returns to the top. The Friulian club has just sold another right winger, the Argentine Molina, to Atletico Madrid. But in the presence of the right offer, Soppy could also let go, whose valuation is between 5 and 7 million euros.