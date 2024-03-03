Good news for those who are waiting Metaphor: ReFantazio in PC version. Atlus and SEGA opened the page Steam of the game, with images, videos and information. Furthermore, it is now possible to add it to the Wishlist, so that you can be notified when it is available, as well as immediately receive notifications on all news relating to the game.

A highly anticipated game

One of the GIFs on the Steam page

Metaphor: ReFantazio is the new Japanese role-playing game from the authors of Persona 3, 4 and 5. The Steam page reports the release in 2024, a date yet to be determined.

Over the course of the game, the protagonist will live numerous adventures in the company of a fairy, called Gallica, with the aim of breaking the curse cast on the lost prince of the kingdom.

Opening the Steam page also means activating the game's community features, particularly the official forum where to find comments and information.

For the rest, we remind you that Metaphor: ReFantazio is also in development for PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series