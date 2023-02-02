The video shows the policeman, along with another, as they try to pull the driver, who appeared to be unconscious, while smoke was rising from the car.

The moment the policeman manages to pull the driver out of the car, the vehicle catches fire.

And according to the “India Express” newspaper, the injured driver was taken to hospital, and an investigation was opened into the accident, which occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Many of those who watched the video praised the courage of the policeman and the passer-by who helped him, which contributed to saving the driver’s life.