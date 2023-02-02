A few days ago it was announced that some games of Xbox 360 They will no longer be available, news that has been a reason for many fans of the console to get discouraged and start buying what they need. And although all this was already a nostalgic reason, a clue has just been released that can make things a little worse.

As shared by users of Reddit of the community Xboxan article has been found that talks about the video games that are going to leave the store with their DLC’s next February 7, 2023. And there it is added that May of the same year there would no longer be anything that can be bought in the store, be it games or more items from there.

This would come as part of some games that are already losing the online section, the clearest examples are the saga of Halo. Since the servers went down a long time ago to force fans to switch to Xbox One by means of the Master Chief Collection. So games like the franchise call of duty They could suffer the same fate.

Up to now the own Microsoft has not shared the date of the total closure of the store, but it is possible that they will release it soon. That will make many followers start downloading more possible games within the store. It is something similar to what you are doing Nintendo with Wii U and also Nintendo 3DS.

Via: Reddit

Editor’s note: It is something that had to happen yes or yes, PlayStation was about to do it a short time ago with its third console, PSP and PS Vita. And the truth is, I don’t doubt that in a short time now they will give those stores a neck.