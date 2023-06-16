Karime Scander could soon leave “Al fondo hay sitio” due to the possible fate of her character in the América TV series. Faced with such a situation, Jimmy found himself in trouble to plan his long-awaited farewell with Alessia. Worse yet, the Gonzales traumatized the young man by telling him that his love interest could leave him for some Spaniard by staying so far away for three years. And if nothing could get worse, Diego sped up the trip and poor Jaime had no choice but to improvise with the help of his mother, Charito, who helped him both have their long-awaited intimate moment.

How did Charito help Jimmy and Alessia?

A supposed cockroach was the key to Charito’s plan, who, in complicity with Alessia, made Jimmy believe that said insect had entered the room where Miss Montalbán was changing her clothes due to an accident. Thus, when the young Gonzales ran to kill her, her mother locked them up so that they would have her long-awaited little boy, who has been interrupted more than twice.

In this way, the young people began to give free rein to their desires. However, in the end everything turned out to be a hoax of the series, since the scene was happening only in the mind of Jimmy, who was imagining what he was hearing from the men of his family. Of course, he rejected the plan, since he knew his mother would never accept such a thing happening in her own home.

What will happen to Alessia and Jimmy before the trip to Spain?

In chapter 242 of “There’s Room at the Back”, Jimmy will have to race against time to say goodbye to Alessia, who will go on a trip in the next hours of the night. In this way, according to the episode’s progress, Mike will summon the Gonzales along with other residents of Nuevas Lomas to ruin Diego Montalbán’s plan and prevent Alessia from traveling to Spain to study Gastronomy.

If all goes well, Miss Montalbán will realize that her father never really changed and that his intentions are still to separate her from Jimmy. Can these young people’s relationship be saved or will she be sentenced for this long study trip? You will have to tune in to the episode to find out.

