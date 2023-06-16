Difficult day for love in Nuevas Lomas. “At the bottom there is room” will bring us a new episode today on the screens of america televisionwhere joel will confess to Macarena that the last song he wrote for Group 7 was made thinking of her. On the other hand, Jimmy tells his family that Alessia He will go abroad for three years. While Diego Montalban He will try to get his daughter to take the first plane so that she can travel as fast as possible.

Next, we share all the details of chapter 241 of “AFHS” so that you do not miss any detail of the famous América TV series.

Watch here the advance of chapter 241 of “In the background there is room”

When does “AFHS” chapter 241 premiere?

Episode 241 of “Al fondo hay sitio” will premiere this Wednesday, June 14, 2023 through the screens of América Televisión.

What time to see “Al fondo hay sitio” season 10?

Season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast Monday through Friday at 8:40 pm on América TV, immediately after “Esto es guerra” and before “Luz de luna”. Here we leave you the schedules so that you do not miss the last episode in case you are not from Peru.

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain the next day

Where to watch ONLINE “In the background there is a site 2023” for free?

If you want to watch the latest chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio” ONLINE and FREE, you just have to enter the América TVGO website (https://tvgo.americatv.com.pe/) and you will be able to enjoy all the episodes of the series. In addition, you can download it to any device and view all its content from the palm of your hand and with total comfort.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/channel 4

Vision Peru / channel 4

Best Cable/channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13

