“At the bottom there is room“, the successful Peruvian series, is full of memorable chapters. One of these was the last Christmas episode in which Diego Montalbán remembered his childhood when his father yelled at him and forced him not to show his feelings. After this, he exploded with anger and he became the Grinch of Nuevas Lomas.

“You are a bad person. When you thought I was cooking, Alessia did not exist for you, but now you dedicate yourself to making fun of me, ”Cristobal told his father in the middle of a tense and harsh scene. After the chef’s screams, his children hugged each other and cried in the middle of the room.

YOU CAN SEE: “Isaura the slave”: what happened to Bianca Rinaldi and what does she look like now after 19 years of the novel?

During the QD show program, the Montalbán interpreter said that in “In the background there is room” he stops doing damage. “At Christmas I had a bandage on my foot, because I did this scene where he kicked the Christmas tree. I kicked it very hard and hurt myself. I have little control,” he said.

After the host told Ciccia it was because he was overcommitting himself in the role, he replied, “When it bothered me, it really bothered me and I don’t notice the injuries.”

YOU CAN SEE: “In the background there is room” without the ‘Platanazo’: why would Christian Thorsen never return to the series?

Where to see “In the background there is a place 10” LIVE?

“At the bottom there is room” is broadcast from Monday to Friday starting at 8:40 p.m. To enjoy the series, all you have to do is connect to the América TV broadcast in its open signal.

How to watch “AFHS 2023” ONLINE and FREE?

To enjoy the Peruvian series you only have to access the website ofAmerica TVGOa streaming service in which the national production is broadcast at the same time as on TV and in which you will find the complete episodes of past seasons.

#quotAt #bottom #roomquot #accident #Giovanni #Ciccia #suffered #Christmas