Pereira vs. Santa Fe, live: follow the visit of León to the current league champion

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Pereira vs. Santa Fe.
Pereira vs. Santa Fe.
The game is played at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Deportivo Pereira, the current champion of the Colombian League, receives Independiente Santa Fe in the continuation of date 14 of the championship, at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.
Santa Fe comes to this game with new casualties. Defender José Manuel Aja did not travel due to a sprained ankle and Dairon Mosquera has muscular problems. The latter’s absence gave a youth player the opportunity to make his debut with the first team, Luis Rentería.
Follow the game here:
Alignments of Pereira and Santa Fe
💛❤️ These are the 11 starters that will face Independiente Santa Fe tonight for the 14th league date 🏟️
LET’S GO CHAMPION, PLAY WITH HEART AND SOUL! ❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/NScZgz56z0
– Deportivo Pereira (@DeporPereiraFC) April 16, 2023
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Pereira #Santa #live #follow #visit #León #current #league #champion
Leave a Reply