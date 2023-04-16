Monday, April 17, 2023
Pereira vs. Santa Fe, live: follow the visit of León to the current league champion

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 16, 2023
in Sports
0
Pereira vs. Santa Fe, live: follow the visit of León to the current league champion


close

Santa Fe

Pereira vs. Santa Fe.

Pereira vs. Santa Fe.

The game is played at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.

Deportivo Pereira, the current champion of the Colombian League, receives Independiente Santa Fe in the continuation of date 14 of the championship, at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.

Santa Fe comes to this game with new casualties. Defender José Manuel Aja did not travel due to a sprained ankle and Dairon Mosquera has muscular problems. The latter’s absence gave a youth player the opportunity to make his debut with the first team, Luis Rentería.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Pereira and Santa Fe



