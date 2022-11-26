At the airport of Okhotsk, the An-24 plane almost collided with a car during takeoff. This was announced on Saturday, November 26, by the press service of the Far Eastern Transport Prosecutor’s Office.

The plane was supposed to perform a charter flight “Okhotsk-Khabarovsk”, while moving along the runway, the aircraft commander noticed the car. In connection with the threat of a collision, he applied emergency braking.

As a result of the incident, the wheels of the chassis burst, the collision did not occur.

On board the aircraft were five crew members and 32 employees of a commercial organization, no one was injured.

“The transport prosecutor’s office is conducting an audit during which it will assess the organization of air transport traffic safety,” the department’s Telegram channel says.

In May, a Boeing 737 passenger plane collided with a bird while landing at the Mineralnye Vody airport. There were 189 passengers and five crew members on board the liner at the time of the incident, the bird hit the slat of the aircraft. The plane managed to land normally.