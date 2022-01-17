Appointment on Easter weekend: Saturday 16 (women) and 17 April (men). Out of 49 formations (25 men and 24 women) that will race the Queen of the Classics, Valcar from Bergamo, the former team of the world champion Balsamo, was invited

It is one of the most anticipated events of the 2022 season, in particular due to the presence of Filippo Ganna, who aims to double the Under 23 victory in 2016. Easter weekend: Saturday 16 April the women’s test, Sunday 17 April the men’s one. We are talking about Paris-Roubaix, the year of birth in 1896 as the Gazzetta dello Sport and the modern Olympics. In 2021, the race had been postponed to October 2 and 3 due to the pandemic in France, and had seen Sonny Colbrelli triumph in a sprint in the velodrome ahead of Belgian Vermeersch and Dutchman Van der Poel. And in the first historic edition of the women’s race, victory of the British Lizzie Deignan over the Dutch Vos and our Elisa Longo Borghini.

The list Today the Aso company, which organizes all the French races, has announced the list of teams that will participate in the Roubaix 2022. Let’s start with the men (Sunday 17 April, Easter day), 119th edition: the 18 formations of the WorldTour (which have the right to race), plus the 3 best Professional teams of 2021 (Alpecin, Arkea and TotalEnergies), and four wildcards: B&B Hotels, Bingoa, Sport Vlaanderen and Uno-X Pro Cycling. None Italian. Since 2017 Italy no longer has a male WorldTour formation and in 2022 it will field three Professionals: Drone Hopper-Androni, Eolo-Kometa and Bardiani-Csf.

Women Let’s move on to the women’s Roubaix, second edition, on Saturday 16 April. There will be the 14 teams of the women’s WorldTour (they have the right to race), plus the 3 best Continental teams of 2021 (Ceratizit, Parkhotel Valkenburg and the Italian Valcar – Travel & Service), and seven wildcards: Arkéa, Cofidis, Le Col Wahoo, Plantur, NXTG by Experza, Stade Rochelais Charentes and St Michel – Auber 93.

Thus, the only tricolor team competing in the two editions of Roubaix will be the Bergamo-based Valcar – Travel & Service, the Continental team of patron Valentino Villa (with Davide Arzeni sporting director) which since 2015 is the nursery of the best Italian girls. Starting with Elisa Balsamo, junior world champion in Doha 2016 and then elite world champion in Leuven 2021. It was precisely that title in 2016 that prompted the management of Valcar to make an important leap in quality (also economically) and move up from juniors to the Under 23-elite world so as not to lose a heritage of the highest quality. Among the girls, for example, Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini grew up here, but also the best Italian sprinter, Miriam Vece. By now the team covers all categories from rookies to elites, including cross riders.

Roubaix Men: 25 teams of 7 runners. The detail.

18 WorldTour teams

AG2R Citroën Team (Fra); Astana Qazaqstan (Kaz); Bahrain Victorious (Brn); Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger); Cofidis (Fra); Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl (Bel); EF Education – EasyPost (Usa); Groupama-FDJ (Fra); Ineos Grenadiers (Gb); Intermarché-Wanty Gobert (Bel); Israel-Premier Tech (Isr); Jumbo-Visma (Ola); Lotto-Soudal (Bel); Movistar Team (Spa); BikeExchange-Jayco (Aus); DSM Team (Ola); Trek-Segafredo (USA); UAE Team Emirates (UAE).

The 3 best Professionals of 2021

Alpecin-Fenix ​​(Bel); Arkéa-Samsic (Fra); TotalEnergies (Fra).

4 wildcards

B&B Hotels-Ktm (Fra); Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB (Bel); Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise (Bel); Uno-X Pro Cycling Team (Nor).



Roubaix women: 27 teams of 6 cyclists. The detail.

14 WorldTour teams

Canyon-Sram (Ger); EF Education-Tibco (USA); FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope (Fra); Human Powered Health (USA); Liv Racing Xstra (Ola); Movistar Team Women (Spa); Roland Cogeas Edelweiss (Svi); BikeExchange-Jayco (Aus); DSM Team (Ola); Jumbo-Visma (Ola); Team SD Worx (Ola); Trek-Segafredo (USA); UAE Team ADQ (Uae); Uno-X Pro Cycling Team (Nor).

The 3 best Continental teams of 2021

Ceratizit-WNT (Ger); Parkhotel Valkenburg (Ola); Valcar Travel & Service (Ita).

7 wildcards

Arkéa Pro Cycling Team (Fra); Cofidis Women (Fra); Le Col Wahoo (Gb); Nxtg by Experza (Ola); Plantur-Pura (Bel); Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime (Fra); St Michel- Auber 93 (Fra).

