The fan of the Brazilian sport was orphaned by ESPN Brasil this Monday (17). After 27 years the station was discontinued with that name.

According to Disney, the change is a global suitability of the brand. ESPN Brasil became ESPN. ESPN became ESPN 2 and ESPN 2 became ESPN 3. Fox Sports will also stop using its original name, changing its name to ESPN 4. ESPN Extra and Fox Sports 2 continue with the same name.

+Children without comorbidities can apply for vaccine xepa in SP

The station’s social networks continue with the name Brasil. Fox Sports changed its name to Sports Center BR.

The journalist and creator of the Brazilian version of the station, José Trajano, tweeted regretting the end of the channel.

When the clock passes midnight, this mark will no longer exist. 27 years of a lot of history, struggle, perseverance, tears, victories, defeats, camaraderie, blood in the eyes, unforgettable moments for those who started or revealed themselves there. History is made. And I, in tears, shut up! pic.twitter.com/ToKirww6Nj — Ultrajano (@ultrajano) January 17, 2022

In responses to Trajano, several journalists who passed through the station recalled historic moments of the channel.

Very honored to have been part of this history of ESPN Brasil under the command of José Trajano @ultrajano. Unforgettable and memorable years. I’ll never forget. — Gerd Wenzel (@gerdwenzel) January 17, 2022

Your work is intact. It is historical. And inspired a generation of journalists and fans — Arnaldo Ribeiro (@ArnaldoJRibeiro) January 17, 2022

It’s not easy to put a channel on the air. And still be very successful. The great Trajan did it with mastery. Congratulations to everyone who was part of this story. A striking page of Brazilian sports television! https://t.co/QVQKVVWDgF — André Henning (@AndreHenning) January 17, 2022

The post Marca ESPN Brasil goes offline after 27 years; check out reactions appeared first on ISTOÉ MONEY.



#ESPN #Brasil #brand #offline #years #check #reactions