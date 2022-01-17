The fan of the Brazilian sport was orphaned by ESPN Brasil this Monday (17). After 27 years the station was discontinued with that name.
According to Disney, the change is a global suitability of the brand. ESPN Brasil became ESPN. ESPN became ESPN 2 and ESPN 2 became ESPN 3. Fox Sports will also stop using its original name, changing its name to ESPN 4. ESPN Extra and Fox Sports 2 continue with the same name.
The station’s social networks continue with the name Brasil. Fox Sports changed its name to Sports Center BR.
The journalist and creator of the Brazilian version of the station, José Trajano, tweeted regretting the end of the channel.
In responses to Trajano, several journalists who passed through the station recalled historic moments of the channel.
