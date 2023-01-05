The return to the training of Real Madrid after its premiere with a victory by the minimum in Copa del Rey before him cacereñoleft the group dynamics of the Belgian goalkeeper around Thibaut Courtoisand the still absence of Daniel Carvajalon the first day in which the team of Carlo Ancelotti began to prepare the league visit on Saturday to the villarreal.

It was a split group session with Recovery work for the players who were starters in caceres on Tuesday night and work with greater intensity for those who played less or the large group of regular players who did not even travel.

The novelty in the Real Madrid City was Thibaut Courtoisonce the slight muscular discomfort that invited him to rest in Copa del Rey after missing two training sessions. The Belgian trained normally along with the rest of the goalkeepers and will be able to return against the villarreahe.

We recommend you read

While, Daniel Carvajal He is still outside the group for the moment and together with Mariano Diazwho suffers a sprain, exercised inside the facilities of the Sport City. Carlo Ancelotti was optimistic with the participation of the right back next Saturday in The league and it is expected that he will be tested with the group in the next training sessions.