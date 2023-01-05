For years past the name of ezra miller It has totally risen in popularity, but this has not been because it has really gained many fans, but because of negative and controversial issues. When this was at its height, it was thought that companies like Warner Bros. they would take away important papers like Flashbut apparently that could not happen soon.

According to what you comment Varietythe executives of the parent company of DC they are open to Miller stick with his role as the world’s fastest superhero, and that’s because the actor agreed to go to rehab. Since, as is known, he has consumed many narcotics, which led him to commit somewhat questionable acts that even involve minors.

This is what they commented:

Given that Miller hasn’t been in any trouble since he began mental health treatment in the summer. Some executives are willing to continue casting the actor as the world-saving speedster after “The Flash” airs on June 16.

That means Miller He will be one of the few actors who continue in the universe of movies of DCsince it is known that many are not going to stay, among those discarded are Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, The Rock and some more not yet announced. Jason momoa Nothing is mentioned yet, this until next year the sequel to Aquaman.

Remember that Flash the premiere June 16 in theaters.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: I hope the actor continues with his good behavior, since he has a most important character in front of him. To this is added the millionaire figures that they are going to pay him for interpreting him in different tapes.