In the first free session of the San Marino GP and Rimini Riviera of Moto3 best time of Jaume Masia, who with the Honda Leopard sets the time of 1.42.323, ahead of two Japanese riders. Second is indeed Ayumu Sasaki (Husqvarna IntactGP) 0.296 behind and third Tatsuki Suzuki (Honda Leopard) at 0.304. The best of the Italians is Stefano Nepa (Ktm Angeluss), sixth at 0.770.