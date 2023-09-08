The Spaniard of the Honda Leopard was the best in the first session ahead of Aoyama and Suzuki. Two Italians in the top ten, the leader of the World Championship, Holgado, 13th
In the first free session of the San Marino GP and Rimini Riviera of Moto3 best time of Jaume Masia, who with the Honda Leopard sets the time of 1.42.323, ahead of two Japanese riders. Second is indeed Ayumu Sasaki (Husqvarna IntactGP) 0.296 behind and third Tatsuki Suzuki (Honda Leopard) at 0.304. The best of the Italians is Stefano Nepa (Ktm Angeluss), sixth at 0.770.
the top 10
—
Rounding out the top-10 are, in order: 4. David Alonso (0.547), 5. David Munoz (0.677), 7. Joel Kelso (0.867), 8. Romano Fenati (0.877), 9. Ivan Ortolà (Ktm Angeluss) and 10. Kaito Toba (0.959). The top 14 in Q2 also include José Antonio Rueda, Deniz Oncu, the World leader Daniel Holgado and Joshua Whatley. The second session is scheduled for 1.15pm under the sunny Misano sky.
#Misano #Masia #stands #Free #Practice #Japanese #sixth #Nepa
Leave a Reply