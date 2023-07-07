Culiacán, Sin.- The Mocoritense artist Lenin Marquez opens This Friday the 7th at 7:00 p.m.the exhibition “Guardians”, in the Swing 2 of the Sinaloa Museum of Artwhere he will show us his first sculptural exhibition, inspired by the comic and full of suggestions and nods to the pop culture and mythology.

Wide trajectory

The Sinaloan Institute of Culture reported that Lenin Marquez Salazar (Mocorito, 1968) studied at the UAS School of Plastic Arts and attended workshops with the sculptor Ricardo Becerra; graphics at the José Limón de Difocur Art School, with the teacher Marcelo Valle; Lithography at the University of Tucson, Arizona; ceramics with the master Gregorio García Grimaldo and painting “Factura y Forma” with the painter Roger Von Gunten, among others.

He has had more than 50 collective exhibitions since 1988; Individually, he has exhibited the series “Human Landscapes” (1993), “Heroism and Everyday Misadventure” (1995), “Misadventures and Omens” (1996); “Recent Work” (1996), at Iturralde Gallery in Los Angeles, California; “Soliloquy”, at the Sinaloa Museum of Art

(1998), “Costumbrista Landscape” (2008), at the José María Velasco Gallery, Mexico,

DF

He won the unique drawing acquisition award at the V Biennial of Plastic Arts of the Northwest (1995), first place in II and V Antonio López Sáenz Painting Award (1996-2000), second place of I and VI Antonio López Sáenz Painting Award (1997 and 2001); graphic acquisition prize in the IX (2003) and XII Biennial

of Plastic Arts of the Northwest (2005), third place in the XX Salón de la Plástica

Sinaloan (2002).

He was selected in sculpture at the 44th and 44th National Ceramic Awardin Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, 2019 and 2021. He taught Raku Sinaloa Ceramic Workshop, Ceramic Convention, Saltillo, Coahuila 2022.